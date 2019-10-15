UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Nabs Three Teenagers For Involving In Robberies

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:24 PM

Rawalpindi Police nabs three teenagers for involving in robberies

Successful action against the criminals continues in Rawalpindi during which the police arrests a ringleader of the "teenager" dacoit gang along with his two accomplices

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Successful action against the criminals continues in Rawalpindi during which the police arrests a ringleader of the "teenager" dacoit gang along with his two accomplices.SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal informed the City Police Officer, DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana that the victims of robbery incidents told the police that the culprits in these incidents were very young persons.

Police constituted a special team for the arrest of these culprits which arrested three persons connected with the "teenager" gang, active in crimes in the city.

One of the arrested accused Hammad alias Hammadi is the ringleader of the gang while Shakeel Khan and Sheheryar were his accomplices. The ages of the accused are between 16 to 18 years and it is expected that several incidents of street crime and robbery will be traced during investigation of the accused.

