Rawalpindi Police net 23 drug suppliers in continuous crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued the crackdown against drug and liquor suppliers arresting 23 accused including a lady drug peddler, with over 3.5 kilograms ice, over 30 kg hashish and 480 litres of alcohol.

According to the police spokesman, the Naseerabad Police nabbed seven drug peddlers recovering more than 3.5 kg ice from them.

During investigations, the accused revealed supplying ice to students of educational institutions.

The accused Pervez was held with 1.8 kg ice, Matlub alias Tooba and Nasir with 1.6 kg ice each, Ali Naseem with 120 grams ice, Wazir with 105 grams ice, Salahuddin with 55 grams ice, and Usman with 30 grams ice.

The Naseerabad Police also netted accused Naveed Hashish with 1.48 kg charas.

The Cantt Police recovered 5.5 kg charas from accused Nandim and the Wah Cantt Police nabbed accused Tariq with 2.

18 kg of the contraband item from accused Tariq.

The Race Course Police caught four accused Asia Zeeshan, Abdul Khomein and Arshad with 2.35 kg, 2.2 kg, , 1.2 kg and 1.3 kg charas respectively.

The Pirwadhai and Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.86 kg and 1.8 kg charas accused Tariq and Kamran respectively.

The Waris Khan Police also captured two accused Anwar Hussain and Khurram Shahzad recovering 1.68 kg and 1.52 kg charas respectively.

The New Town Police also held two accused Rafiq and Shahid with 1.62 kg and 1.56 kg charas respectively.

The Bani, Chaklala and Ganjmandi Police arrested accused Saleem Akhtar, Abdul Wahab and Ahmed Farid with 1.27 kg, 1.46 kg and 1.3 kg charas respectively.

The Civil Lines Police in an action recovered some 480 litres of liquor.