Rawalpindi Police net 9 criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday continued crackdowns against criminals across the district and arrested nine accused including two drug peddlers, four liquor suppliers and three illegal arms owners.

According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police held the accused Zil Shah recovering 2.4 kilograms charas from his possession, while the Taxila Police nabbed the accused Imtiaz with 540 grams of the contraband item.

Similarly, four accused were held with over 60 litres of liquor.

The Pirwadhai Police netted three accused Faizan, Inayatullah and Ismail and recovered 59 litres of liquor from them.

Likewise, the Waris Khan Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from the accused Fazal Karim.

Meanwhile, three suspects were caught from different areas for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

The Sadiqabad Police arrested two accused Asif and Kamran with two 30-bore pistols, while the Dhamial Police nabbed the accused Ehtesham also with a 30-bore pistol.