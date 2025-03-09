Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Net 9 Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police net 9 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday continued crackdowns against criminals across the district and arrested nine accused including two drug peddlers, four liquor suppliers and three illegal arms owners.

According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police held the accused Zil Shah recovering 2.4 kilograms charas from his possession, while the Taxila Police nabbed the accused Imtiaz with 540 grams of the contraband item.

Similarly, four accused were held with over 60 litres of liquor.

The Pirwadhai Police netted three accused Faizan, Inayatullah and Ismail and recovered 59 litres of liquor from them.

Likewise, the Waris Khan Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from the accused Fazal Karim.

Meanwhile, three suspects were caught from different areas for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

The Sadiqabad Police arrested two accused Asif and Kamran with two 30-bore pistols, while the Dhamial Police nabbed the accused Ehtesham also with a 30-bore pistol.

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

15 minutes ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

1 hour ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

2 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

3 hours ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

3 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

3 hours ago
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

5 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

6 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

6 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

6 hours ago
 Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

7 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan