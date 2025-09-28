Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Net Four In Narcotics, Liquor Recoveries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police net four in narcotics, liquor recoveries

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested four individuals in separate actions, recovering more than three kilograms of hashish and 30 litres of liquor.

According to a police spokesman on Sunday, the Naseerabad Police held one suspect with 1.

57 kg of hashish, while the Sadiqabad Police detained another with 1.5 kg of the drug.

In other raids, the Sadiqabad Police recovered 20 litres of liquor from a suspect, and the Waris Khan Police seized 10 litres from another.

