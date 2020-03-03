UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Net Over 283 Proclaimed Offenders; Bust Nine Dacoit Gangs In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:17 PM

Rawalpindi Police net over 283 Proclaimed Offenders; bust nine dacoit gangs in February

The police on Monday claimed to have arrested 283 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and busted nine dacoit gangs during February while conducting raids in four districts of the region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested 283 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and busted nine dacoit gangs during February while conducting raids in four districts of the region.

According to a spokesman, the police also recovered 281 pistols, 26 kalashnikovs, 76 guns 12 bore, 38 rifles and stolen goods worth over Rs 36.7 million.

He informed that 75 Court Absconders were also sent behind the bars.

As many as 359 cases for possessing illegal weapons were registered in different police stations of the region while total 248 FIRs were registered against gamblers and police recovered stake money amounting to Rs 5.3 million.

The police on the directives of Regional Police Officer, launched crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers while 498 cases were lodged against those violated the kite flying ban during the last month.

The spokesman informed that police also registered FIRs against 327 drug peddlers and bootleggers besides seizing 1783 liters liquor, 500 bottles of liquor, 152 kg charras, over 7 kg opium and 9 kg heroin.

He said, police conducted raids in different areas of the region and 56 cases were registered on violation of renting rules.

Due to the efforts made by the police, now considerable reduction was beingnoticed especially of vehicles lifting cases, he added.

He informed that police patrolling to control crime rate had also been made more effective.

More Stories From Pakistan

