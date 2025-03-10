Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Pay Tribute To Constable Dilnawaz Martyred In 2011

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to Constable Dilnawaz martyred in 2011

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday paid tributes to its Constable Dilnawaz, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in 2011, on his death anniversary.

High police officers visited the grave of the martyred constable, and offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in Jannah.

They also met the family of the martyr.

A well-dressed police contingent offered a salute at the martyr’s grave.

Constable Dilnawaz was martyred on March 10, 2011, in the area of New Town Police Station while on patrol duty when a motorcycle-borne terrorist fired on him.

