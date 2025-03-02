Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Pay Tribute To Martyred Constable Amjad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to martyred Constable Amjad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday paid tributes to martyred Constable Amjad Mahmood on his death anniversary.

The late constable was martyred by terrorists in the Quaid-e-Azam Colony area on March 2, 2006, the police spokesman said.

High police officers visited the grave of the martyr. A well-dressed police contingent offered a salute.

The police officers also met the martyr's family and prayed for the elevation of his ranks.

The police spokesman said that the Constable Amjad Mahmood’s bravery and sacrifice was unforgettable. The Rawalpindi Police stood with the families of the martyrs, he added.

