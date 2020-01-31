Rawalpindi Police recover 20 stolen vehicles, over 100 motorcycles

Police have recovered 20 stolen vehicles with the help of a modern software in Rawalpindi during the last one and a half month, claimed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik during a media briefing here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Police have recovered 20 stolen vehicles with the help of a modern software in Rawalpindi during the last one and a half month, claimed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik during a media briefing here on Friday.

The recovered vehicles were stolen from different areas and the recovery of the stolen vehicles was made possible using modern techniques, he said, adding the police managed to recover vehicles and motorcycles worth over Rs 80 million during a special crackdown launched against car lifters.

According to the RPO, the actual accused involved in the theft cases would also be sent behind the bars while the recovered vehicles were handed over to the owners.

The RPO said the crime rate in the region had decreased and indiscriminate action against the criminal elements would continue.

The RPO informed that Rawalpindi region police were making all out efforts to net criminals particularly involved in heinous crimes, vehicle theft and street crimes. Solid steps were taken to control crime rate, he added.

He urged the media, business community and civil society members to come forward and play role to help police to root out crime from the region.

To a question he said, as many as 4000 cases under different sections of PPC were registered in Rawalpindi district during last two months.

To another question he said over 30 terror groups were also busted during the period and huge quantity of weapons was recovered.

On the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas was also present.