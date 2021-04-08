UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Recover Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:17 PM

Rawalpindi Police Recover Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a car and arrested two accused, said a police spokesman on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a car and arrested two accused, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that City police during snap checking recovered cache of arms and ammunition from a suspected car and arrested two accused namely Naseeb Hakeem and Obaidullah.

He said, SHO City Police Station along with a team party managed to recover three 44 bore rifles, a 223 bore rifle, 10 magazines, 15,500 rounds of 9mm pistol, 46,500 rounds of 30 bore pistol, 1000 rounds of rifle 7mm, 450 rounds of 222 rifle and other items from the possession of the accused arrested during the operation.

He informed that a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police, Rawal said that other members of the gang would also be sent behind the bars.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the SHO and police party for netting the accused.

