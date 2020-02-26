UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Recover Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:18 PM

Rawalpindi Police recover cache of arms, ammunition

Police on Wednesday recovered huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition and arrested two arm smugglers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday recovered huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition and arrested two arm smugglers.

According to police spokesman, City police station, during snap checking, stopped suspected vehicle and recovered seven riffles 44 bore, 3 riffle 223 bore, 6 pistols 9mm and ammunition.

The arm smugglers were identified as; Mati Ullah and Muhammad Yaqoob. Police also confiscated vehicles carrying the illegal weapons.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials adding no one would be allowed to carry out any illegal activity.

He said strict action would be taken against the anti-social elements.

