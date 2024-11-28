Rawalpindi Police Register 32 Cases Related To Nov 24 Protests
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2024 | 02:43 PM
Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa says 1151 protestors have also been arrested and verification of data has revealed that 64 of them were Afghan nationals
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Thursday said that thirty-two cases have been registered in connection with the 24th November violent protest of a political party.
Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi today along with the CPO Rawalpindi and DPO Attock, he said 1151 protestors have also been arrested and the verification of data has revealed that sixty-four of them were Afghan nationals.
The RPO Rawalpindi said that the PTI protestors were violent. He said police demonstrated restraint and none of the protestor was injured in Rawalpindi region.
He however said the protestors resorted to direct firing on the police and one hundred and seventy police personnel including senior officials were injured on 24th November. He said the police vehicles were also damaged by the protestors.
The CPO Rawalpindi said the protestors also tried to ran over their vehicles on the police deployment.
The DPO Attock said law will take its course against the violent protestors and they will be brought to justice.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
96 properties sealed, multiple demolished in LDA operation4 minutes ago
-
Tube-wells to be solarized in Tank’s city: DC4 minutes ago
-
New sanitation model to develop beautiful face of Punjab: minister4 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends enrollment deadline till Dec 55 minutes ago
-
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad10 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for anti-polio drive in distt14 minutes ago
-
Robber shot dead14 minutes ago
-
Multiple stalls by young entrepreneurs attract participants of Literacy festival14 minutes ago
-
Food courts of major malls under inspection15 minutes ago
-
Muqam calls on Governor Kundi to discuss law and order situation in KP45 minutes ago
-
Railways offer 50% concession for disable persons in trains fare54 minutes ago
-
PWD demands additional Rs 135 mln for repair work of govt flats in G-855 minutes ago