Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

(@Abdulla99267510)

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa says 1151 protestors have also been arrested and verification of data has revealed that 64 of them were Afghan nationals

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Thursday said that thirty-two cases have been registered in connection with the 24th November violent protest of a political party.

Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi today along with the CPO Rawalpindi and DPO Attock, he said 1151 protestors have also been arrested and the verification of data has revealed that sixty-four of them were Afghan nationals.

The RPO Rawalpindi said that the PTI protestors were violent. He said police demonstrated restraint and none of the protestor was injured in Rawalpindi region.

He however said the protestors resorted to direct firing on the police and one hundred and seventy police personnel including senior officials were injured on 24th November. He said the police vehicles were also damaged by the protestors.

The CPO Rawalpindi said the protestors also tried to ran over their vehicles on the police deployment.

The DPO Attock said law will take its course against the violent protestors and they will be brought to justice.