Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tortured his mother

Sadiqaabad Police registered FIR against Arsalan and his wife for allegedly torturing his own mother and sister over some property dispute.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2020) A man allegedly involved in torturing and abusing his own mother and sister was booked by police here on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi police registered case against Arsalan Ameer after Central Police Officer (CPO) took notice of the incident.

The FIR was registered with Sadiqabad police station against Arsalan and his wife over alleged torture on his mother and sister at home.

The CPO had earlier ordered the police to lodge FIR against son and his wife over charges of torturing his own mother over the dispute of property.

The video of a man beating and abusing her own mother and sister went viral on social media on Tuesday, triggering serious concerns among the social media users who raised voice for justice for the victim mother and her daughter.

Arsalan Ameer, resident of Rawalpindi, allegedly subjected her mother Gulnaz bibi to torture and abuses over some property dispute.

The daughter of the woman posted a video on Twitter and called for justice for her and her mother. She released a statement, alleging that her brother took valuables including jewelry and cash from their home.

The video went viral on social media after which the people including the showbiz celebrities expressed serious concerns over abusive behavior of a son and demanded exemplary punishment for him for beating his own mother and sisters.

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi tweeted: “Ya Allah.

I don't have words. At all...cant post that video.. deleted it. Oh my God deepest corner of hell awaits this demon who raised his hands on his old mother. Deepest most rotten corner of hell,” .

Armeena Khan also demanded strict action against the man seen beating his own mother. She wrote: “ “I’ve seen a video of this horrible human being beating his parent up. I didn’t have the heart to switch the sound on, just the video upset me beyond anything. I wish I was there to protect the poor woman. This fiend and his wretched accomplice need to be put behind bars,”.

Saba Qamar said: “It hurts to see such inhuman acts! Broken heart, I feel terrible right now! How can someone be this cruel and heartless! Persevering face. This is a humble request to all our higher authorities to please take an immediate action on this matter and provide justice to the victims.”

In another video, the victim woman said that her brother who tortured her mother was arrested by the police but was released after some time.

“He was picked up by the police but was out soon later,” the girl said in the video.

The incident was first of its kind that spread fear among the society and hate for the man allegedly involved in torturing his own mother at home.