UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Rounded Up 109 Lawbreakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:47 PM

Rawalpindi Police rounded up 109 lawbreakers

Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against criminals and those having illegal weapons arrested 109 lawbreakers and recovered a huge quantity of ammunition during last one month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against criminals and those having illegal weapons arrested 109 lawbreakers and recovered a huge quantity of ammunition during last one month.

On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the police in a drive against illegal weapon holders had recovered 104 Pistols / revolver, eight machine gun 12 bore, two riffles, four Kalashnikoves ,besides 1810 rounds from the possession of arrested criminals, spokesman of the police said.

In a bid to maintain peace, the CPO has made the special directives to take action against drug sellers, gamblers, illegal weapon holders, robbers etc without discrimination to maintain law and order situation, the spokesman said.

The CPO has said that Rawalpindi police was making every possible effort to ensure friendly police ecology in the city as public cooperation was vital to curb activities of anti-social elements and overcome crime.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

40 jewellers showcase designs at Hong Kong Pavilio ..

5 minutes ago

US Watchdog Accuses San Francisco of Water Polluti ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar City traffic police arrange traffic aware ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomes ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 provides services to 878 victims

3 minutes ago

KP Assembly observes World Senior Citizen Day

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.