Rawalpindi Police rounded up 109 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against criminals and those having illegal weapons arrested 109 lawbreakers and recovered a huge quantity of ammunition during last one month.

On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana, the police in a drive against illegal weapon holders had recovered 104 Pistols / revolver, eight machine gun 12 bore, two riffles, four Kalashnikoves ,besides 1810 rounds from the possession of arrested criminals, spokesman of the police said.

In a bid to maintain peace, the CPO has made the special directives to take action against drug sellers, gamblers, illegal weapon holders, robbers etc without discrimination to maintain law and order situation, the spokesman said.

The CPO has said that Rawalpindi police was making every possible effort to ensure friendly police ecology in the city as public cooperation was vital to curb activities of anti-social elements and overcome crime.