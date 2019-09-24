Rawalpindi Police rounded up 13 lawbreakers

Rawalpindi Police in thier crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders arrested 13 lawbreakers besides recovered 3569 grams of charas, 6 liter liquor, 2 pistol 30 bore with 22 rounds from thier possession

According to a Police spokesman, Cantt Police rounded up Abid and Saleem for having 3000 grams of charas, Kahuta Police held Tauseef with 109 gram of charas, Rawat Police held Walayat with 380 grams of charas, Gujar Khan Police apprehended Tariq and Chand and recovered 380 grams of charas, Civil line Police held Tanveer with 1 liter of liquor while Waris Khan Police apprehended Harris and seized 5 liter of liquor.

Meanwhile, Rawat Police arrested Tayyub with 15 bullets 30 bore, Airport Police held Shouket for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 4 rounds while Gujar Khan Police arrested Jabbar and Sajjid in drunk position.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under relevant act while further investigations are underway.