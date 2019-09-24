UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Rounded Up 13 Lawbreakers

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:17 PM

Rawalpindi Police rounded up 13 lawbreakers

Rawalpindi Police in thier crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders arrested 13 lawbreakers besides recovered 3569 grams of charas, 6 liter liquor, 2 pistol 30 bore with 22 rounds from thier possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Police in thier crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders arrested 13 lawbreakers besides recovered 3569 grams of charas, 6 liter liquor, 2 pistol 30 bore with 22 rounds from thier possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Cantt Police rounded up Abid and Saleem for having 3000 grams of charas, Kahuta Police held Tauseef with 109 gram of charas, Rawat Police held Walayat with 380 grams of charas, Gujar Khan Police apprehended Tariq and Chand and recovered 380 grams of charas, Civil line Police held Tanveer with 1 liter of liquor while Waris Khan Police apprehended Harris and seized 5 liter of liquor.

Meanwhile, Rawat Police arrested Tayyub with 15 bullets 30 bore, Airport Police held Shouket for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 4 rounds while Gujar Khan Police arrested Jabbar and Sajjid in drunk position.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under relevant act while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta All From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

4 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.