Rawalpindi Police rounded up 16 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against drug peddlers and Illegal weapons holder arrested 16 lawbreakers and recovered 1860 grams of charas, 98 liter liquor, 18 bottles liquor and two pistols 30 bore with nine rounds from their possession.

According to a spokesman, New Town police rounded up Rashid, Naheed and Aqeel and recovered 1520 grams of charas and 40 liter of liquor, Kotli Sattian police held Waqar with 340 grams of charas, Ratta Amral Police apprehended Zeeshan, Jibran and Danayal and seized 30 liter of liquor, Perwadhai police arrested Imran with 20 liter of liquor, Cantt police arrested Tanveer for having 5 liter of liquor, Race Course police arrested Azhar with 5 liter of liquor while Air port police arrested Saqib for having with 5 liter of liquor.

Meanwhile, Kahuta Police apprehended Kamran and Asif with 23 liter of liquor, Waqas for having 1 pistol 30 bore 5 rounds while Race Course police held Nisar and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore with 4 rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under relevant act while further investigations are underway.