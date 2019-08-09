UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Rounded Up 17 Lawbreakers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Rawalpindi police rounded up 17 lawbreakers

Rawalpindi police arrested 17 lawbreakers besides recovered 4985 grams hashish, 65 litre liquor, 4 pistol 30 bore with 7 rounds and firecrackers from their possessions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi police arrested 17 lawbreakers besides recovered 4985 grams hashish, 65 litre liquor, 4 pistol 30 bore with 7 rounds and firecrackers from their possessions.

According to a spokesman, Ratta Amral police rounded up Ilyas for having 1090 grams hashish, Perwadhai police arrested Altaf with 1245 grams of hashish and Sarshar for having 1350 grams of hashish, Taxila police nabbed Ismail with 1300 grams hashish, Banni police apprehended Wajid and seized 20 litre liquor.

Westridge police held javed with 10 litre of liquor, Civil line police nabbed Azhar with 5 litre liquor while Wah police arrested Fiaz with 10 litre of liquor, Gujar Khan police rounded up Qadeer with 10 litre of liquor while Kallar Saydian police arrested Anser for having 10 litre of liquor.

Meanwhile, New town police apprehended shoaib for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 3 rounds and Muhammad Ali with 1 pistol 30 bore, Naseerabad Police held Yasin with 1 pistol 30 bore with 4 rounds, Jatli police arrested pervaiz and Aaqib for having 25 firearms and 120 firecrackers.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

