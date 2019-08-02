Rawalpindi Police rounded up 9 lawbreakers

Rawalpindi police in its outgoing operation against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders arrested nine lawbreakers and recovered 540 grams charas, 34 liter liquor, two pistol 30 bore with seven rounds and one revolver 32 bore with three rounds from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi police in its outgoing operation against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders arrested nine lawbreakers and recovered 540 grams charas, 34 liter liquor, two pistol 30 bore with seven rounds and one revolver 32 bore with three rounds from their possession.

According to a spokesman, Perwadhai police rounded up Shaan Ali and recovered 330 grams charas, Kallar Saydian police nabbed Naeem with 210 grams charas, Perwadhai police apprehended Sabir and seized 15 liter liquor, Westridge police arrested Adnan with 5 liter liquor, Naseerabad police arrested Shahid and seized 6 liter of liquor, Kallar Saydian police held Shafique for 3 liter of liquor and Omer Farooq for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 7 rounds, Sadiqabad police nabbed Ahsan with 1 pistol 30 bore with 3 rounds while Morgah police arrested Aqash and recovered 1 revolver 32 bore with 3 rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under relevant act while further investigations are underway.