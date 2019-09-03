UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Rounded Up Seven Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:41 PM

Rawalpindi Police rounded up seven drug peddlers

Police in its crackdown against drug peddlers rounded up seven lawbreakers besides recovered 3180 grams of charas, 15 liter of liquor, three bottles of liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Police in its crackdown against drug peddlers rounded up seven lawbreakers besides recovered 3180 grams of charas, 15 liter of liquor, three bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New town police station rounded up Irfan with 2200 grams of charas, Airport police arrested Subhan with 300 gram of charas, Kotli Sattian police held Alam for having 530 gram of charas, Murree police apprehended Atique for having 150 grams of charas, City police arrested Mehran with 5 liter of liquor, Ratta Amral Police apprehended Asif for having 10 liter of liquor while Murree police arrested Touqir and seized 4 bottles of liquor.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused under relevant act while further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Murree Kotli All From Airport

Recent Stories

UVAS, PSFST jointlyorganised stakeholders meeting ..

26 minutes ago

PCB to organise T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad ..

36 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Qureshi calls Iranian counterpart ..

28 seconds ago

Two women commit suicide in Faisalabad

30 seconds ago

All stakeholders to be consulted on family plannin ..

31 seconds ago

SPSC announces final result for the post of ASI

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.