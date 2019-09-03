Rawalpindi Police rounded up seven drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Police in its crackdown against drug peddlers rounded up seven lawbreakers besides recovered 3180 grams of charas, 15 liter of liquor, three bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New town police station rounded up Irfan with 2200 grams of charas, Airport police arrested Subhan with 300 gram of charas, Kotli Sattian police held Alam for having 530 gram of charas, Murree police apprehended Atique for having 150 grams of charas, City police arrested Mehran with 5 liter of liquor, Ratta Amral Police apprehended Asif for having 10 liter of liquor while Murree police arrested Touqir and seized 4 bottles of liquor.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused under relevant act while further investigations were underway.