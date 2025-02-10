Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Save Bitch, Puppies From Being Run Over By Train

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police save bitch, puppies from being run over by train

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police Animal Rescue Center on Monday saved a bitch with its legs tied together and its puppies from being run over by a train.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the police received information that someone had tied up the bitch and thrown it along with its children on the railway track.

A team of the Animal Rescue Center immediately rushed to the spot and freed the mute animal from the painful confinement and shifted it to the Center for treatment.

The spokesman said that the timely action by the Animal Rescue Center had saved hapless animals from being crushed to death.

