Rawalpindi Police stay on toes for practice sessions’ security

The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday stayed on their toes to provide foolproof security to the cricket teams doing practice sessions here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday stayed on their toes to provide foolproof security to the cricket teams doing practice sessions here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan team conducted its practice session as per schedule from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., while the Bangladesh team could not practice due to rain.

Both the teams will face each other for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani and other senior officers personally supervised the security and traffic arrangements.

More than 5,000 policemen and over 350 traffic police personnel, along with Dolphin Force and Elite Force, continued to perform duties for foolproof security on the travelling route of the teams, around the stadium, and elsewhere in the city.