Rawalpindi Police Stay On Toes For Practice Sessions’ Security
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM
The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday stayed on their toes to provide foolproof security to the cricket teams doing practice sessions here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday stayed on their toes to provide foolproof security to the cricket teams doing practice sessions here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The Pakistan team conducted its practice session as per schedule from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., while the Bangladesh team could not practice due to rain.
Both the teams will face each other for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match on Thursday.
According to the police spokesman, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani and other senior officers personally supervised the security and traffic arrangements.
More than 5,000 policemen and over 350 traffic police personnel, along with Dolphin Force and Elite Force, continued to perform duties for foolproof security on the travelling route of the teams, around the stadium, and elsewhere in the city.
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched
West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief
New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king
Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells1 minute ago
-
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari1 minute ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched1 minute ago
-
Chairman PPSC presents annual report to governor Punjab16 minutes ago
-
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolation in LHC47 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to conduct aquifer survey to assess underground water quality, level4 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police stay on toes for practice sessions’ security4 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui's new book "PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call" published4 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 violence cases4 minutes ago
-
USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat31 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill development initiatives48 minutes ago
-
CDA’s commercial plots suction nets over Rs. 16.82b in two days31 minutes ago