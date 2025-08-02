Rawalpindi Police Step Up Anti-drug Drive, Seize Over 16.5kg Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have intensified their crackdown against drug dealer following arrest of five drug dealers and recovered more than 16.5 kilograms of drugs during separate operations.
According to a police spokesperson, Kallar Syedan Police detained drug supplier and confiscated 10.9 kg of drugs.
In a separate operation, Waris Khan Police apprehended two drug pushers and recovered 5.
4 kg drug from them.
Meanwhile, Westridge Police arrested another drug dealer with 110 grams of ice (crystal meth), and City Police held drug pusher with 30 grams of ice.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and stated that all suspects have been booked and will be presented in court with solid evidence.
CPO Hamdani emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to root out the menace of drugs from society.
Recent Stories
Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics10 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani20 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people30 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan30 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision30 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan59 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills60 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik60 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago