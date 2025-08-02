Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Step Up Anti-drug Drive, Seize Over 16.5kg Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have intensified their crackdown against drug dealer following arrest of five drug dealers and recovered more than 16.5 kilograms of drugs during separate operations.

According to a police spokesperson, Kallar Syedan Police detained drug supplier and confiscated 10.9 kg of drugs.

In a separate operation, Waris Khan Police apprehended two drug pushers and recovered 5.

4 kg drug from them.

Meanwhile, Westridge Police arrested another drug dealer with 110 grams of ice (crystal meth), and City Police held drug pusher with 30 grams of ice.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and stated that all suspects have been booked and will be presented in court with solid evidence.

CPO Hamdani emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to root out the menace of drugs from society.

