Rawalpindi police take revolutionary steps to protect marginalized groups: CPO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Thursday said revolutionary steps of Rawalpindi police for the protection of vulnerable and marginalized segments of the society have helped impart a sense security and value among women, children and transgender community.

In a news release, he said women and transgender community were important part of the society while children were the country's future that was why all-out efforts were being made to ensure their protection.

Sharing details of the initiatives taken in 2020, he said Rawalpindi police had taken a lead in setting up dedicated Khidmat Markaz and reporting center for women to facilitate them in reporting a crime under a conducive environment.

Women police officers were also deployed in 10 major police stations of Rawalpindi in order to handle the complaints of women in an effective manner, besides investigating the cases in which they were complainants, accused or were part of the investigation.

He said a Harassment Reporting Unit was established to receive harassment, domestic violence and sexual abuse complaints from women. It was meant to provide legal assistance at their doorstep, he added.

Likewise, a separate Khidmat Markaz and Reporting center for transgender community was also established by the Police in May 2020 to protect their rights.

The CPO said it was the only transgender reporting center in the country, adding services of a transgender as Victim Support Officer had also been hired.

He said Tahaffuz transgender center was not only appreciated by the civil society within Pakistan but it was also taken as a step of change overseas.

Yonus said several initiatives were also taken to protect the children rights, which eventually helped curb child abuse in the country.