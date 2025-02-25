Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Taking Steps To Improve Public Service Delivery; RPO

Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO

Regional Police Officer(RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa has assured that culprits involved in crimes would be dealt with an iron hand

Talking to Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Punjab Raja Hanif who met with him at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest and issues related to his constituency, the RPO said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab for a safe Punjab, the Rawalpindi Region Police was fighting against criminal elements under an effective strategy and steps were being taken to further improve public service delivery, including improving the quality of police investigation through the use of modern technology.

Meanwhile talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran led by President Sharjeel Mir, Alpa said that problems faced by the business community would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

The senior police official said the business community was the country’s asset and providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the police.

Sarfaraz further said that due to the construction of the Mall Road underpass, an alternative route would be provided for the smooth flow of traffic in the coming days while additional personnel have been deployed for the convenience of the public so that the citizens could not face any difficulty during their journey.

The trader President said the business community has always cooperated with the administration and added that the traders commended the anti-encroachment drive launched by the district administration.

