Rawalpindi Police thumps man for complaining against associates in citizen portal

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) A man allegedly implicated in a fake case for complaining against police officials for taking bribe from a fake factory owner in Pakistan citizen portal.Salawar Khan, a resident of Rawalpindi, told that he had facilitated Ratta Amral police for arresting a factory owner for producing substandard surf and recovered hundreds of thousands of rupees items.The alleged police victim said sub-inspector Jamshad, ASI Qaisar after allegedly taking bribe left the suspected fraudsters, identified as Sheikh Adeel, Shahid and Tariq.

Annoyed Khan registered his complaint against the police officials in Pakistan citizen portal.

An inquiry was launched against the police officials but the relevant police station officials instead of inquiring against their associates held the complainant victim.They took him to the police station where they attempted to register a fake case against him adding the confiscated items in his crime. However, the same items had been mentioned in the previous case No 337/19.