UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Police To Ensure Foolproof Security During Muharram: CPO

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Rawalpindi Police to ensure foolproof security during Muharram: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday said the Rawalpindi Police were taking all possible measures to ensure foolproof security during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday said the Rawalpindi Police were taking all possible measures to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.

On the direction of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Rawalpindi Police continued to take security measures in connection with Muharram, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

The senior officers of Rawalpindi Police were checking the routes of the processions and reviewing the security arrangements, he said, adding, "Officers and SHOs briefed the police force at various Police Stations regarding Muharram security arrangements.

" The CPO also directed the force to ensure alert duty during Muharram by following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"Timely actions will be ensured by getting awareness of the issues through meetings with the stakeholders," the CPO said.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said the Police would ensure supremacy of law while keeping a close eye on miscreants and anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Police Alert Rawalpindi All Muharram

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army continues rescue, relief efforts in ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue, relief efforts in flood-hit areas of Balochista ..

54 seconds ago
 CTO Rawalpindi inspects Muharram procession routes ..

CTO Rawalpindi inspects Muharram procession routes

55 seconds ago
 Parliament's role crucial to ensure equitable heal ..

Parliament's role crucial to ensure equitable health access for marginalized gro ..

56 seconds ago
 Awareness walk to be held on "World Hepatitis Day" ..

Awareness walk to be held on "World Hepatitis Day"

4 minutes ago
 12 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

12 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves Inter Government Commercial Trans ..

Cabinet approves Inter Government Commercial Transaction Act-2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.