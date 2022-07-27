Rawalpindi Police to ensure foolproof security during Muharram: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday said the Rawalpindi Police were taking all possible measures to ensure foolproof security during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday said the Rawalpindi Police were taking all possible measures to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.

On the direction of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Rawalpindi Police continued to take security measures in connection with Muharram, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

The senior officers of Rawalpindi Police were checking the routes of the processions and reviewing the security arrangements, he said, adding, "Officers and SHOs briefed the police force at various Police Stations regarding Muharram security arrangements.

" The CPO also directed the force to ensure alert duty during Muharram by following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"Timely actions will be ensured by getting awareness of the issues through meetings with the stakeholders," the CPO said.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said the Police would ensure supremacy of law while keeping a close eye on miscreants and anti-social elements.