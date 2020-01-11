Rawalpindi Policed arrest two dacoits: recovers 2.5 million from their possession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have claimed to arrest two dacoits involved in snatching cash on gunpoint besides recovered Rs 2.5 million from their possession.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday here at Shoe Market on Hamilton Road, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis said a gang of dacoits intercepted two traders on gunpoint in Raja Bazaar and snatched Rs 2.580 million from them on gunpoint on Thursday night.

Police taking prompt action succeeded to arrest the fleeing dacoits in a short span of time. CPO said adding that during investigation the dacoits confessed their crime while the investigators have recovered Rs 2.

5 million from their possession.

On the occasion, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SP Rawal Division Asif Masood, DSP City Circle Faisal Salim, SHO PS Ganjmandi Israr Satti, other team members and traders' union representatives including Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Saboor, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Malik Shahid Ghafoor Parachawere also present on the occasion.

Later on, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas himself handed over Rs 2.5 million to the victim trader on the crime scene. He also appreciated the efforts of special police team and announced cash reward for them over best performance.