UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Police's First Ever "Rawal Lounge" Goes Operational At Police Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Rawalpindi Police's first ever "Rawal Lounge" goes operational at Police Lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The first ever public friendly well furnished "Rawal Lounge" has become operational at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters to facilitate the citizens on the instructions of Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

On the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that citizens who come to Police Lines Headquarters for complaints, inquiries, investigations and meetings with officers were getting this facility without any discrimination.

The purpose of launching "Rawal Lounge" was to ensure improved service delivery to the citizens in the best and most convenient environment. The Rawal Lounge have air-conditioned and comfortable environment with facilities of water, tea, coffee, juice etc, he added.

CPO said that the service delivery and provision of better facilities to the citizens without any discrimination was the first priority of Police. "All resources are being utilized in accordance with the vision of IG Punjab for providing better service delivery and policing facilities to the citizens", he added.

On the other hand, the citizens thanked Rawalpindi police for providing all kind of facilities in the newly established "Rawal Lounge". A citizen expressed his views that this step would bridge the gap between the people and police that would portray good image of policing.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Water Rawalpindi All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

14 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

22 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

22 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

22 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.