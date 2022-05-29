RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The first ever public friendly well furnished "Rawal Lounge" has become operational at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters to facilitate the citizens on the instructions of Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

On the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that citizens who come to Police Lines Headquarters for complaints, inquiries, investigations and meetings with officers were getting this facility without any discrimination.

The purpose of launching "Rawal Lounge" was to ensure improved service delivery to the citizens in the best and most convenient environment. The Rawal Lounge have air-conditioned and comfortable environment with facilities of water, tea, coffee, juice etc, he added.

CPO said that the service delivery and provision of better facilities to the citizens without any discrimination was the first priority of Police. "All resources are being utilized in accordance with the vision of IG Punjab for providing better service delivery and policing facilities to the citizens", he added.

On the other hand, the citizens thanked Rawalpindi police for providing all kind of facilities in the newly established "Rawal Lounge". A citizen expressed his views that this step would bridge the gap between the people and police that would portray good image of policing.