Rawalpindi: PRA Uncovers Rs9 Billion Tax Evasion By Eighteen Housing Scheme

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 10:07 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Rawalpindi Commissionerate on Wednesday conducted a raid at Eighteen Housing Scheme, located in Rawalpindi, and uncovered a major case of tax evasion worth billions of rupees.

The Eighteen Housing Scheme spread over nearly 600 acres, has 976 apartments, 1068 villas ranging from 0.5 to 8 kanals in size, as well as a five-star hotel, a golf club, and various other extensive amenities.

According to a PRA spokesperson, after a thorough investigation that revealed instances of tax embezzlement, a team of enforcement officers was assigned the task of raiding the Rawalpindi office of the housing schemes and confiscating relevant tax records.

The team members, Sobia Anum, Arsalan Tariq, Adeel Ahsan and others on the special instructions of the Commissioner and Additional Commissioner, PRA Rawalpindi, Tauqeer Ahmed took part in the operation.

During the preliminary examination of the confiscated records, it was determined that the housing societies were involved in tax evasion and tax fraud of Rs 9 billion. The housing scheme were promptly served with a show cause notice, which included not only the identified tax evasion but also imposed a 100 per cent penalty.

A formal investigation into the matter has been launched, and after completion the investigation, legal proceedings related to tax evasion and fraud wiould be initiated against the Eighteen Housing Scheme as well as individuals involved in such tax evasion frauds.

