Rawalpindi prepares to host Pakistan, Bangladesh cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi is gearing up for the highly anticipated Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 21.

To ensure a secure environment, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani announced the deployment of over 1,700 police officers.

A comprehensive security plan has been put in place, with CCTV cameras along the cricket teams' route, Snipers positioned on rooftops surrounding the stadium and Elite and dolphin forces, along with special district police teams, in and around the stadium.

Additionally, over 350 traffic police officers and wardens will be on duty to manage traffic flow and minimize disruptions.

Moreover, a detailed traffic plan is being formulated to ensure public convenience.