Open Menu

Rawalpindi Prepares To Host Pakistan, Bangladesh Cricket Match

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Rawalpindi prepares to host Pakistan, Bangladesh cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi is gearing up for the highly anticipated Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 21.

To ensure a secure environment, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani announced the deployment of over 1,700 police officers.

A comprehensive security plan has been put in place, with CCTV cameras along the cricket teams' route, Snipers positioned on rooftops surrounding the stadium and Elite and dolphin forces, along with special district police teams, in and around the stadium.

Additionally, over 350 traffic police officers and wardens will be on duty to manage traffic flow and minimize disruptions.

Moreover, a detailed traffic plan is being formulated to ensure public convenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Police Bangladesh Traffic Rawalpindi August

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

4 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan