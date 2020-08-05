Rawalpindi rallty marks Youm-e-Istehsal

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A rally was held in the city by the Rawalpindi District Administration on Wednesday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal. It was led by Member of the National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Member of the Punjab Assembly Farrukh Agha and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Anwar ul Haq.

The participants of the rally, which was taken out from the DC Office, included district officials, students, boy scouts, girl guides, teachers, social workers, representatives of trade organizations and people belonging to different walks of life. They observed a one-minute silence at 10 am to mark the day.

The participants wearing black arm bands and observing coronavirus standard operating procedures, were carrying flags of Pakistan and Azad and Jammu Kashmir. They chanted slogans against the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

Addressing the rally, Sheikh Rashid Shafique said Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris and would continue raising voice against Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at every world forum.

He said the Indian government on Aug 5, 2019 had illegally revoked the special status of the IIOJK in total violation of the United Nations resolutions.

The MNA said the peace loving people of world were raising their voices against the Indian illegal action and the atrocities being committed by its occupation forces on the people of held territory.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique said the political map of Pakistan, which was approved by the Federal Cabinet, would be presented in United Nations.

He said the Pakistani nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a message to the international community by organizing rallies across the country that the right to self-determination would have to be given by India to the Kashmiris.

He urged the world community to come forward and help end the Indian atrocities in IIOJK, which had virtually been made the world's largest jail.

He also pay tributes to the Pak Army for rendering sacrifices for the country."Speaking on the occasion, MPA Anwar ul Haq denounced the atrocities being committed by Indian occupation forces in the occupied valley.