Rawalpindi recorded 0.11 percent corona positivity rate

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The positivity ratio of coronavirus in Rawalpindi district was recorded at 0.11 percent on Sunday, while only one more case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 46,559 established cases of coronavirus had been recorded, while 1764 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district. In addition, the report updated that 45,212 patients had been discharged after recovery.

Presently, the number of active cases was 11 who were quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.

Around 6,865,902 people, including 44,765 health workers had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021".

The District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,006 samples were collected, out of which 1,005 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.