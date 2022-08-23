UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Records 0.86 Per Cent Corona Positivity Rate

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Rawalpindi records 0.86 per cent Corona positivity rate

The coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.86 per cent while 13 more cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.86 per cent while 13 more cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in the district.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 47,527 coronavirus-positive cases had been recorded, while 1770 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

In addition, the report updated that 46,075 patients had been discharged after recovery.

The health authority updated that among the new cases, five arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, three of each from Rawal and Potohar towns, and one from AJK and Islamabad.

He informed that 114 patients were quarantined in home isolation while one of each patient was admitted to Benazir Bhutto and Attock Hospital.

As many as 7,000,272 people, including 44,797 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it added.

During the last 24 hours, the report added that 1,509 samples were collected, out of which 1,496 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 per cent.

