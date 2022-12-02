Rawalpindi records 4,749 dengue cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally has reached 4,749 cases, with the arrival of one more patient during the last 24 hours. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Friday said that 11 patients have been admitted to three allied hospitals of the city, including six to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), three to the District Headquarters Hospital and two to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

Dr Sajjad added that out of the total admitted patients, six were confirmed cases, and four belonged to Rawalpindi.

In collaboration with allied departments, the health officer added that the district administration had registered five FIRs, sealed three premises, issued Challans to 14, notices to 676, and a fine of Rs 627,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from November 25 to date. During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,306 anti-dengue teams checked 21,078 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at five homes. Similarly, he added that 575 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 7,329 spots and detected no larvae at any place.