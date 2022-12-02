UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Records 4,749 Dengue Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Rawalpindi records 4,749 dengue cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally has reached 4,749 cases, with the arrival of one more patient during the last 24 hours. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Friday said that 11 patients have been admitted to three allied hospitals of the city, including six to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), three to the District Headquarters Hospital and two to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

Dr Sajjad added that out of the total admitted patients, six were confirmed cases, and four belonged to Rawalpindi.

In collaboration with allied departments, the health officer added that the district administration had registered five FIRs, sealed three premises, issued Challans to 14, notices to 676, and a fine of Rs 627,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from November 25 to date. During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,306 anti-dengue teams checked 21,078 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at five homes. Similarly, he added that 575 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 7,329 spots and detected no larvae at any place.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Rawalpindi November Family From

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

4 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.