Rawalpindi records zero per cent Corona positivity rate

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Corona's positivity rate has reached zero percent in Rawalpindi with the tireless efforts of the government to eliminate the fatal virus.

Divisional surveillance officer Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP Wednesday that, fortunately, the COVID-19 rate was recorded at zero percent in the district as no case tested positive during the last 24 hours.

He informed that as many as 47,741 coronavirus-established cases had been recorded, 44,109 belonged to Rawalpindi, and 3,632 from other districts.

Dr Waqar informed that 1,777 people had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district, out of which 1,341 of Rawalpindi and 436 were from other districts.

"46,391 were discharged after recovery, with 42,761 from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from out of the district." He added that seven confirmed patients were quarantined at home and no one at any health facility.