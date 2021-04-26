UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Reports 11 Deaths With 129 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :District Health Authority(DHA) reported 11 new deaths due to coronavirus on Monday taking the number of death toll to 1132 out of which 866 belonged to Rawalpindi and 266 from other districts.

According to data from DHA, with an addition of 129 more infections during the last 24 hours, the confirmed cases rose to 23,261 in the district with 21,443 to Rawalpindi and 1818 from other districts so far.

The data showed that 20,717 patients were discharged after recovery and 3769 were quarantined including 2293 at home and 1476 in isolation.

It further displayed that patients reported during the last 24 hours,46 have their place to Rawal Town, 28 Potohar town,22 Rawalpindi Cantt,8 Gujar khan, 9 Taxila,2 Murree,2 Kahuta,4 Kalar Syedan,2 Kotli Sattian,3 Islamabad, and one each from Attock, Jhang and Khushab.

"Presently 202 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city counting 31 in Holy Family Hospital,27 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,118 in Institute of Urology, 25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust," the report said.

