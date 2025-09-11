Rawalpindi reports 17 new dengue cases, 21 more hospitalized

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi reported 17 new confirmed dengue cases in the last 24 hours, with a total of 281 cases for the year 2025.

According to the latest data released by the Health Department, out of 605 patients screened, 37 are currently admitted, and no deaths have been recorded.

The authorities have issued 357 FIRs, sealed 20 sites, issued 318 challans, and imposed fines totaling Rs.96,01,007.0 while taking punitive actions to enforce anti-dengue measures.