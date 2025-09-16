Open Menu

Rawalpindi Reports 23 New Dengue Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Rawalpindi reports 23 new dengue cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi has reported 23 new dengue cases during the last 24 hours. The hospitals in the district have screened 75,717 patients this year, confirming 358 cases, of which, 64 were admitted, with 27 still hospitalized.

According to the details released by the health department on Tuesday, a total of 1,245 teams have checked 488,4603 houses and over 1.28 million spots where a total of 140,707 larvae were removed.

Punitive actions against larva detection and SOP violations included 3,811 FIRs, 1,669 sealings, 3,273 challans, and fines totaling Rs.9.71.

The authority has urged the residents to follow dengue SOPs to stop further spread of disease.

