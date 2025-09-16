Rawalpindi Reports 23 New Dengue Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi has reported 23 new dengue cases during the last 24 hours. The hospitals in the district have screened 75,717 patients this year, confirming 358 cases, of which, 64 were admitted, with 27 still hospitalized.
According to the details released by the health department on Tuesday, a total of 1,245 teams have checked 488,4603 houses and over 1.28 million spots where a total of 140,707 larvae were removed.
Punitive actions against larva detection and SOP violations included 3,811 FIRs, 1,669 sealings, 3,273 challans, and fines totaling Rs.9.71.
The authority has urged the residents to follow dengue SOPs to stop further spread of disease.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews anti-profiteering drive in Sialkot1 minute ago
-
UAF produces 20 more PhDs1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Sweden explore climate cooperation and green innovation1 minute ago
-
Rawalpindi reports 23 new dengue cases1 minute ago
-
IRS-CSSPR launches landmark volume on Post-Pahalgam Deterrence and Escalation1 minute ago
-
PFA discards over 12,000 litre spurious drinks1 minute ago
-
HPV vaccination drive launched1 minute ago
-
Abid Lashari represents Pakistan at World Congress -20251 minute ago
-
Ministry clarifies media reports on provincial project approvals under PSDP11 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at UoS11 minutes ago
-
GCWUS announces CM's Honhaar scholarship program11 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death11 minutes ago