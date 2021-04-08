Rawalpindi reports 233 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) reported 6 new deaths due to novel coronavirus on Thursday taking the number of death toll to 1022 out of which 785 belonged to Rawalpindi and 237 from other districts.

According to data issued by DHA, with an addition of 233 more new cases during the last 24 hours, the confirmed cases rose to 19975 in the district out of which 18360 belongs to Rawalpindi and 1615 from other districts so far.

The data showed that 16885 patients were discharged after recovery and 4837 were quarantined including 2761 at home and 2076 in isolation wards.

It further displayed that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 50 from Rawal Town, 58 Potohar town, 62 Rawalpindi Cantt, 15 Gujar khan, 11 Taxila, 4 Murree, 5 Kahuta, 7 Kalar Syedan, 2 Kotli Sattian, 10 Islamabad, 3 Attock, 2 Chakwal and one each from AJK, Abbottabad, Khanewal and Sargodha.

"Presently 229 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city counting 32 in Holy Family Hospital, 31 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 139 in Institute of Urology and 25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the report said.