Rawalpindi Residents demand to repair the dilapidated roads

The residents Monday demanded authorities concerned take notice of the poor condition of Range Road, Masrial Road, People's Colony, Dhoke Syedan Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi Road, Harley Street and Tahli Mohri Dheri and Hassanabad roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 )

The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) and Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) need to take notice of the issue.

Big ditches and bumps developed on these roads are dangerous for motorists.

Nadeem Malik, a resident of Bakra Mandi said that the most painful thing about this road was the dust in the air.

As the road is an important link so it always remains busy with the commuters and the vehicles consequently spurring clouds of dust creating health problems for the residents. Meanwhile, the roads in the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) also in dilapidated condition as water accumulated on roads after rain which added the miseries of the residents and they had demanded of the authorities to repair the road to save the people from pollution and financial losses.