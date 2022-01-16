UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Residents Get Health Cards From Jan 20

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Rawalpindi residents get health cards from Jan 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Naya Pakistan Health Card will be provided to the residents of the Rawalpindi division from January 20.

Focal person of District Health Authority, Dr Waqar Ahmed said while talking to the APP.

He said that the Health card facility would be available at 11 hospitals of the city from where up to Rs 1 million free of cost treatments would be provided to the people. Dr Waqar said that the facility would be available at including Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Bilal Hospital, Christian hospital, Al Syed hospital, Hussain Lakahani International Hospital, Al Khidmat Hospital, Saidpur road, Islamic International medical welfare trust, Abbasi Hospital, Bahria international Hospital, Friends medical welfare trust and Sadaqat international Hospital.

He said that each citizen would be eligible for the facility provided by the National Data Base Registration Authority record to the family head. The focal person asked the divorced women to register themselves with NADRA as the card would be given to the head of the family./395

