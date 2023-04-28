UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Court Acquits Former Commissioner, Land Collector

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 08:10 PM

An anti-corruption court on Friday acquitted former commissioner of Rawalpindi Capt. (retired) Muhammad Mahmood and Land Acquisition Collector Waseem Ali Tabish in Rawalpindi Ring Road case

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove allegations against the accused.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza passed the orders while allowing acquittal applications filed by the accused.

Both accused through their applications had requested the court to acquit them as the prosecution did not have solid evidence.

The court had indicted the former commissioner, land collector and another on a challan (charge-sheet) filed by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused for their alleged involvement in the ring road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misused their authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the length of the road was increased from 22 kilometres to 68 kms.

