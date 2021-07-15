Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: ex-commissioner, land acquisition collector remanded in ACE custody

A local court on Thursday handed over former commissioner of Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish, allegedly involved in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on four-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Thursday handed over former commissioner of Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish, allegedly involved in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on four-day physical remand.

An ACE investigation team produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdul Rehman at the district courts here.

The officials apprised the court that the accused were involved in Ring Road scam and they illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the length of the road was increased from 22 to 68 kilometres.

They submitted that custody of the accused was required for investigations and pleaded with the court for granting the physical remand for the purpose.

The court handed over the accused to the ACE on four-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused over their alleged involvement in the Ring Road scam after a detailed inquiry.