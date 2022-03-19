Rawalpindi Ring Road to provide modern facilities, smooth traffic flow: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulating the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on the launch of Rawalpindi Ring Road project, said that the completion of this project will provide modern travelling facilities and smooth traffic flow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulating the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on the launch of Rawalpindi Ring Road project, said that the completion of this project will provide modern travelling facilities and smooth traffic flow.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rawalpindi Ring Road project, he said that the PTI government got the pride of launching Rawalpindi Ring Road project adding the 38 KM long 6 lane Ring Road starting from National Highways N-5 will have 5 interchanges and the project will cost Rs. 33.70 billion.

The contract of the mega project has been awarded to FWO and will be completed in 24 months, said a handout issued here.

The completion of this project will generate job opportunities for local people besides accelerating the commercial and economic activities. He further said that studies were being conducted for setting up of Ring Roads in Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot and work will soon be started.

He said that work was being speedily carried out on 822 development schemes worth Rs.195 billion while 55 percent of the schemes have been completed. Record development was being ensured across the province, he added.