UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Ring Road To Provide Modern Facilities, Smooth Traffic Flow: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Rawalpindi Ring Road to provide modern facilities, smooth traffic flow: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulating the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on the launch of Rawalpindi Ring Road project, said that the completion of this project will provide modern travelling facilities and smooth traffic flow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulating the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on the launch of Rawalpindi Ring Road project, said that the completion of this project will provide modern travelling facilities and smooth traffic flow.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rawalpindi Ring Road project, he said that the PTI government got the pride of launching Rawalpindi Ring Road project adding the 38 KM long 6 lane Ring Road starting from National Highways N-5 will have 5 interchanges and the project will cost Rs. 33.70 billion.

The contract of the mega project has been awarded to FWO and will be completed in 24 months, said a handout issued here.

The completion of this project will generate job opportunities for local people besides accelerating the commercial and economic activities. He further said that studies were being conducted for setting up of Ring Roads in Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot and work will soon be started.

He said that work was being speedily carried out on 822 development schemes worth Rs.195 billion while 55 percent of the schemes have been completed. Record development was being ensured across the province, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Road Job Traffic Rawalpindi Sialkot From Government FWO (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

New Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Convasel Effective Ag ..

New Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Convasel Effective Against 'Stealth Omicron' - FMBA ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 7.91m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 7.91m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner reviews performance of various ..

Deputy Commissioner reviews performance of various departments

3 minutes ago
 Crooks, traitors of country falling in a trap: Pri ..

Crooks, traitors of country falling in a trap: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Special attention being paid on training & welfare ..

Special attention being paid on training & welfare of women personnel : DIG Trai ..

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over th ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over the loss of human lives in a roa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>