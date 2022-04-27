UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Schools Delegation Meet Chairman Federal Board

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Rawalpindi schools delegation meet Chairman Federal Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A seven-member delegation led by All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Divisional President Rawalpindi Abrar Ahmed Khan called on Federal Board Chairman Qaiser Alam, Secretary Rao Atiq Ahmed and Controller of Examinations Dr Bashir Ahmed Khan and Imtiaz Ahmed Mahmood to discuss the issues being faced by private educational institutions.

The delegation included Board of Governor Colleges Chaudhry Javed, Board of Governor Schools Mrs. Sakina Zahid, Col. Fawad Hanif, Adil Shah, Hafiz Muhammad Basharat, and Kamran Saif Qureshi.

During the meeting, issues related to private educational institutions and children were discussed.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education agreed to resolve all issues as far as possible and called for resolving issues in the future with mutual understanding.

Chairman Federal Board Qaisar Alam acknowledged the services of the private education sector and gave details of the introduction of revolutionary reforms in the board.

Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam said that we want the private sector to work in a good environment in the future as well.

Abrar Ahmad Khan said that there is no doubt that the Federal Board is currently in the forefront in solving the problems of educational institutions and children.

