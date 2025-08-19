Open Menu

Rawalpindi Steps Up Anti-dengue Efforts Along With Public Reps

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Rawalpindi steps up anti-dengue efforts along with public reps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi administration has initiated a proactive approach to reduce dengue threats in the district through directly involving public representatives.

It has been decided to hold a daily meeting for reviewing updated disease spread on UC wise clustered-population basis.

An important meeting in this regard was held here on Tuesday, co-chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema and Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA. Former Mayor Sardar Naseem Ahmed, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan, senior political leader Haji Pervaiz Khan, along with other political representatives attended the meeting. CEOs from health and education departments, officers and reps from all relevant departments, and area in-charges also participated in the meeting.

Expressing dissatisfaction over performance, the Deputy Commissioner instructed for holding a daily meeting where union council-wise reports will be presented and effective actions will be He also directed the CEO Health for immediate action against officers showing poor performance.

District Coordinator Dr. Sajjad Ahmed briefed the meeting on the current dengue situation.

Tahira Aurangzeb emphasized that all public representatives should monitor dengue teams in their respective areas and extend full cooperation to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

The meeting also advised the public to avoid stagnant water inside homes and workplaces, keep spare pots, tires, and flowerpots dry, use mosquito nets and repellents, and install protective screens on doors and windows. Citizens were urged to fully cooperate with the anti-dengue teams to eliminate the threat of dengue completely.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

26 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

26 minutes ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

42 minutes ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

46 minutes ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

53 minutes ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

56 minutes ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

56 minutes ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

57 minutes ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

57 minutes ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

58 minutes ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

59 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan