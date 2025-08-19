Rawalpindi steps up anti-dengue efforts along with public reps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi administration has initiated a proactive approach to reduce dengue threats in the district through directly involving public representatives.

It has been decided to hold a daily meeting for reviewing updated disease spread on UC wise clustered-population basis.

An important meeting in this regard was held here on Tuesday, co-chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema and Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA. Former Mayor Sardar Naseem Ahmed, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan, senior political leader Haji Pervaiz Khan, along with other political representatives attended the meeting. CEOs from health and education departments, officers and reps from all relevant departments, and area in-charges also participated in the meeting.

Expressing dissatisfaction over performance, the Deputy Commissioner instructed for holding a daily meeting where union council-wise reports will be presented and effective actions will be He also directed the CEO Health for immediate action against officers showing poor performance.

District Coordinator Dr. Sajjad Ahmed briefed the meeting on the current dengue situation.

Tahira Aurangzeb emphasized that all public representatives should monitor dengue teams in their respective areas and extend full cooperation to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

The meeting also advised the public to avoid stagnant water inside homes and workplaces, keep spare pots, tires, and flowerpots dry, use mosquito nets and repellents, and install protective screens on doors and windows. Citizens were urged to fully cooperate with the anti-dengue teams to eliminate the threat of dengue completely.