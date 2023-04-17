Rawalpindi stronghold of PML-N

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have said that Rawalpindi is the stronghold of PML-N, and National and Provincial Assemblies elections should be held at the same time.

The PML-N united under the leadership of Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

These views were expressed by the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N while speaking on the occasion of the iftar dinner at Liaquat Bagh in honour of the well-known activist of PML-N Nasir Butt here on Sunday.

On the occasion, the leader of PML-N Nasir Butt said that Rawalpindi is the stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, adding that I am here on the directions of Quaid Nawaz Sharif to carry the mission and to unite all workers on one platform.

Member of National Assembly MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that after a long time a party has been organized in Liaquat Bagh and the love of Quaid Nawaz Sharif is still alive in the hearts of people, I wished to pray that Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan safely and his party was united under his leadership and would get thumping majority in the next general elections.

Former MNA Malik Abrar welcomed Nasir Butt and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the national economy is on the way to progress.

This gathering at Liaquat Bagh demanded that the National and Provincial assemblies elections should be held at the same time.

Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan recalled that sugar was sold at 35 rupees per kg, and petrol was cheap during the previous government of the PML-N but the country was destabilized due to immature politics and redundant policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Now he said inflation was high but very soon the people will get relief due to public-friendly policies.

He, however, said Quaid Nawaz Sharif was the only leader who will pull the country out of the crisis.

Former MNA Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry while welcoming Nasir Butt praised the local leadership of PML-N for hosting a great reception.