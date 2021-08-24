UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Surpasses COVID-19 Vaccination Target

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:04 PM

Rawalpindi surpasses COVID-19 vaccination target

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that Rawalpindi Division has surpassed the vaccinated target set by the government and achieved milestones by vaccinating 60% of its population.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review measures taken against coronavirus.

The Commissioner said that coping with the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge for the provincial government which had been tackled successfully with the help of divisional administration and the health department in Rawalpindi He said free of cost doses were being provided at the COVID-19 centres, "Let's not read into suspicions and misconceptions attached to the anti-covid vaccine," he added.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that around 39,899 positive cases have been reported in the division out of which 36,613 had been discharged after treatment.

He informed that 1284 people had died so far while 2002 patients were admitted in various facilities of the division.

