Rawalpindi to be clean and green city as per the vision of PM: Chairman RWMC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Col (R) Ajmal Sabir Raja said that Rawalpindi would be made clean and green city in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister and in this regard, its citizens would see the change very soon.

Ajmal Sabir said that to realize this, the Company needs cooperation and assistance of the people and the government.

He expressed the resolve to provide and utilize all out available resources to meet this goal.

He was talking to the President PTI Metropolitan Raja Muhammad Ali, accompanied by PTI leasers Raja Barjees Janjua, Asim Kazmi and Gul Zarif Bhatti, who called on him at his office here Wednesday.

The Chairman RWMC said that the opinions and proposals by the citizens was given utmost importance in cleanliness activities and added, our doors are open for the citizens and their proposals for the betterment of cleanliness condition in the city are always welcomed. He said that the Clean and Green Pakistan was the only solution to the environmental issues of the country and the sanitary workers of the Company were excellently playing their role as fronline soldiers during the prevailing Covid situation.

Extending their full support to the Company in its cleanliness drive, the PTI leaders expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness condition in the city and said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was engaged all the times to provide all kind of facilities to the people and it was paying due importance to the cleanliness. They said that the city would be made neat and clean through cooperation with the Company. They stressed upon paying special focus on eradication of Covid and cleanliness drive at mosques and Eidgahs of the city ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier, the PTI leaders congratulated the Chairman RWMC on assuming his office and expressed their well wishes.

The Chairman RWMC thanked the delegation for visiting the Company's office.