Rawalpindi To Be Made "Hepatitis Free" :Dr Umer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The total population of the Rawalpindi city would be screened of Hepatitis B and C under 'Hepatitis Free Rawalpindi city Initiative "a project of Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU).

Vice Chancellor RMU Dr Muhammad Umer told APP Monday that in Pakistan more than 10 million population are suffering from Hepatitis C virus with high mortality and morbidity.

'Presently ,the prevalence of HCV is 6.7% and Hepatitis B 3% while the most affected age group was 20 to 50 years,he said.

Dr Umer said that to make Rawalpindi free from Hepatitis a comprehensive programme has been chalked out including awareness campaign, screening ,advertisement ,mobilization of community and laboratory test.

The Vice Chancellor said that the programme would be completed in 46 months and population of each Union council would be screened at special camps to be set up in their UC"s.

Dr Umer said that funds are being raised by involving Provincial government, Center for Liver diseases Holy Family Hospital, Pakistan Society of Hepatology ,Tehzeeb Bakers,Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce ,Lions Club, Rotary club, Haji Feroz Khan Trust,Shifa4U and others.

He informed that in this connection one camp in Union Council 1 Ratta Amral had been successfully concluded in July,2019,"944203 people were screened at the camp and free of cost treatment were provided to patients having positive results "he added.

Principal Allied Hospital said that as the dengue fever has taken roots in the Rawalpindi district and all administration including health officials were busy to cope with the prevailing situation, the programme would be restart soon after controlling the dengue threat.