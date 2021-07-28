UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi To Be Made Tourism District: Chairman RDA

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:01 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has started work to finalize a comprehensive plan to make Rawalpindi a tourism district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has started work to finalize a comprehensive plan to make Rawalpindi a tourism district.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Wednesday chaired a meeting and said that all-out efforts would be made to promote tourism in the region.

The meeting discussed the proposal to make Rawalpindi tourism district, focusing three tehsils including Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattian.

The officials of Mott MacDonald and Urban Unit Lahore gave a presentation to the Chairman RDA on the proposal.

The Chairman discussed the proposal and appreciated the initial concept of the plan.

The Chairman informed the participants that the government would provide facilities at 123 km long road from Chowk Pandori Kahuta to Murree Lower Topa to facilitate the tourists aiming to promote tourism in the area.

Vice Chairman RDA Haroon Kamal Hashmi, Director MP&TE, RDA Jamshaid Aftab, consultant Mott McDonald Khurram Saeed, CEO Urban Unit Lahore Muhammad Omar and others attended the meeting.

